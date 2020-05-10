Alex Morgan gives birth to girl 3 days before Mother’s Day

(AP) -- U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan has become a mom just in time for Mother's Day.

Morgan announced on social media that she gave birth to daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Charlie weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco announced in October that they were expecting their first child in April.

Morgan was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup last summer in France and plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League.

Carrasco is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy. They met at the University of California, where both played soccer.