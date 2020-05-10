8th resident at Symphony Northwoods dies of COVID-19

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Boone County Sunday, as well as another death at Symphony Northwoods.

The death is the eighth at the long-term care facility and the 12th in the county overall.

A total of 69 people at Symphony Northwoods have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 49 residents and 20 staff.

The county also surpassed 200 total positive cases of the virus.

36 people have recovered from the virus, according to the county's health department.