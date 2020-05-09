U.S. approves new coronavirus antigen test

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have touted as a key to opening up the country.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Saturday emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by Quidel Corp. of San Diego.

The FDA said the test can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs inside the nasal cavity.

Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is to test a patient's nasal swab for the genetic virus material.

Official said while the tests are considered highly accurate, they can take hours and require expensive, specialized equipment. Quidel said its tests can produce results in 15 minutes.