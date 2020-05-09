Three NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) -- Three kids from New York died from a syndrome possibly connected to the coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the children died from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems.

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare inflammatory condition and toxic shock syndrome.

Cuomo also reported two more deaths Saturday, a day after discussing the death of a 5-year-old boy at a New York City hospital.

There is no proof that the virus causes the syndrome.