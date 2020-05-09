Temperatures warm up slightly this weekend as the cold snap rolls on

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While temperatures remain well below average for this time of year, we do get a little bit of a break from the brisk conditions this weekend. Today warms by almost 10 degrees over yesterday before we drop again on Sunday.

Cool weekend:

With the help of some sunshine and warmer winds, today warms up and away from the brisk conditions we felt yesterday. Temperatures should return close to 60 degrees by the afternoon. Winds remain breezy, so that could add a little chill back in throughout the day.

The brisk conditions return again tomorrow, however. Temperatures fall back to around 50 degrees thanks to colder winds and light rain showers throughout the day.

Light rain showers fall throughout much of Sunday.

Sunday's rain starts up early in the morning, and may last through 10 pm Sunday night. The rain may not fall continuously that whole time, but plan on soggy conditions more often that not on Mother's Day. The rain does stay light the whole day, so thankfully we won't see high rain totals or heavy downpours at the end of the weekend.

Slow warming trend:

Next week attempts to get us back to average by the end of the week. The stubborn cold pattern begins to break down and shift east, allowing warmer air to steadily work back into the Midwest.

Monday and Tuesday look sunny and dry, but still cool. Both days only warm into the 50's, with patchy frost still possible at night.

By the middle of the week, the 60's are back in the forecast. During the warm-up, however, rain showers and thunderstorms are in the mix. A storm system brings in a warm front, which will help temperatures but also spark rain and storms. The storms appear to hold off until Thursday, as that's when the storm system slides past. In its wake, we may see temperatures close to 70 degrees on Friday. There's the possibility that we may return to average next weekend.