Tad More Tailoring selling face masks, has sewn more than 9,000 since March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A family owned business in Rockford is using its sewing skills for a good cause.

"We just want to protect our community and protect our customers because this is the community that we live in. We just want to support everybody," said Tad More Tailoring and Boutique Seamstress Assistant Natalie Pozezinski.

Tad More Tailoring has made more than 9,000 face masks since March.

Each face mask is double layered with 100 percent cotton and sold for 10 dollars.

The company has donated to local hospitals, senior living facilities and restaurants.

The six employees are working to expand by offering face mask protection nationwide.

"We are reaching out to communities around nationwide and so we are having people look at our website and say 'Hey, you can order it online and we will ship it to you anywhere in the United States,'" said Pozezinski.

Tad More Tailoring will match each five dollars donated and give a face mask to Miss Carly's.