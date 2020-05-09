State to begin treating parts of Illinois for gypsy moth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- The Illinois Department of Agriculture will begin treating parts of northern Illinois infested with an invasive insect next week.

Gypsy moth is a destructive pest that eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs but is partial to oak leaves.

Beginning Monday, low-flying helicopters are scheduled to begin spraying for the insects during the early morning hours in parts of DuPage, Will and Ogle counties, weather permitting.

About 1,442 acres will be treated with a naturally occurring bacteria used by gardeners.

Officials said it's an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides and is not harmful to humans or pets.