Showers expected to last throughout Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a slightly warmer day in the 60's on Saturday with plentiful sunshine, it looks like we are dealing with the opposite on Sunday. Sunshine will return along with warmth, but only for a brief time as showers/storms move into the region.

COOL WITH SHOWERS

Temperatures are on the decline for the Stateline once again. Brisk conditions return with temperatures only rising into the to around 50 degrees Sunday. This is all thanks due to a cold front ushering in colder winds and light rain showers throughout the day.

Showers are here to stay for Sunday.

Sunday's rain starts up early in the morning and may last through 10 pm Sunday night. The rain may not fall continuously that whole time but plan on soggy conditions more often than not on Mother's Day. The rain does stay light the whole day, so thankfully we won't see high rain totals or heavy downpours at the end of the weekend.

SLOW WARMING TREND

Next week's attempts to get us back to average by the end of the week. The stubborn cold pattern begins to break down and shift east, allowing warmer air to steadily work back into the Midwest.

Monday and Tuesday look sunny and dry, but still cool. Both days only warm into the 50's, with patchy frost still possible at night.

By the middle of the week, the 60's are back in the forecast. During the warm-up, however, rain showers and thunderstorms are in the mix. A storm system brings in a warm front, which will help temperatures but also spark rain and storms. The storms appear to hold off until Thursday, as that's when the storm system slides past. In its wake, we may see temperatures close to 70 degrees on Friday. There's the possibility that we may return to the average next weekend.