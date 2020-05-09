Rockford church to offer free meals for single mothers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A local church will partner with an area restaurant to provide hundreds of meals on Mother's Day.

City First Church in Rockford will give away 400 meals to single mothers Sunday.

The church said this effort is due to Mother's Day being different this year for many families because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City First Church will hand out meals provided by Josef Barbados Steakhouse.

Mothers are asked to RSVP by the end of Saturday due to the limited amount of food.

The food handouts will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at City First Church in the main auditorium entrance.

For safety precautions, church staff said City First team members with proper PPE will deliver the meals safely to the trunk of each car. Each mother is asked to remain in the vehicle with their windows up to allow for minimal contact and maximum safety.

“This is not the time for the church to shrink back, but for the church to rise up. Church is not a building; it is people - it is us," Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church said. "As our community is faced with great challenges – we are seeing people respond to these needs with great generosity. Thank you to everyone who has given to make today possible. This is the time for us all to come together and help!”

This effort is part of the church's "hope now, hope always" initiative.

City First Church is at 5950 Spring Creek Rd in Rockford. Contact number is: 815-877-8000