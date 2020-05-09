Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard dies

NASHVILLE (AP) -- A music icon known as the "architect of rock `n' roll" died.

Rock pioneer Little Richard died Saturday morning at the age of 87.

Pastor Bill Minson, a close friend of Little Richard's, found out the news Saturday. Minson said he also spoke to Little Richard's son and brother.

Known for his piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour, he altered popular music while introducing R&B to all Americans. His hits included "Long Tall Sally" and "Tutti Frutti."

The trailblazing rocker helped shatter the color line on the music charts, joining Chuck Berry and Fats Domino in bringing "race music" into the mainstream.