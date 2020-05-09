Report: Gas tax revenue drop could delay road, rail projects

CHICAGO (AP) -- A think tank is warning that some major road and rail projects in Illinois could get postponed because of an expected shortfall in gas tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Illinois Economic Policy Institute said road travel has dropped by nearly half due to the state's stay-at-home order.

Construction industry leaders said local authorities are already pulling back on some smaller projects.

The Regional Transportation Authority said the state has already issued bonds to fund the assigned projects and that delays are unlikely.

Experts estimate the shortfall to be up to $559 million.