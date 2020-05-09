Positive Reflections hosts Elderly Door Dash to help those in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some people at high risk for contracting COVID-19 may find it difficult to get the supplies they need. That's why organizations in Rockford are teaming up to bring those supplies right to their doorstep.

A box full of food and household supplies, that's what dozens of people found on their door step on Saturday.

"We care about them. We have not forgotten about the elderly," said Positive Reflections President and Founder Janene Stephenson.

Positive Reflections Community Out Reach partnered with Love & Loyalty M.C. Ladies and Grace Ministry Church in Rockford to collect and donate items to 300 elderly households.

"It's so hard for them to get out. It's so hard for them to go to the stores and grab what they need so I figured that the main items that they need to use are tissues, paper towels, something to eat," said Stephenson.

"They gave out food today. My dad just had surgery last week. So he's not getting around that good and I appreciate it," said Rockford resident Vivian Ferguson.

Stephenson opened her business on W. State Street in March, just days before the stay at home order went into effect. While Stephenson's business plans are on hold, she wanted to help fill the need in the commuity.

"I am not going to loose the faith and I suggest to businesses that just started and the ones that have been here for years don't loose the faith. This is nothing we had planned so you just have to get creative," said Stephenson.

Behind the volunteers' face masks are smiles. They fill bags with items hoping it will last a couple of days for elders.

"There's a need for everything they have in that box. It's like covering everything that a household would need," said Ferguson.

Positive Reflections says when tragedy strikes, Rockford is there to support and lend a hand.

"We learn to help one another, love one another, appreciate one another and have families come together and be as one in unity," said Ferguson.

Hoping to spark a chain reaction so Rockford can continue to rebuild during these hard times.

Positive Reflections along with other organizations and volunteers will continue to deliver donations on Sunday. Stephenson says any extra supplies will be given to local food pantries.