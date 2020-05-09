Obama lashes out at Trump in call with supporters

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former President Barack Obama has harshly criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as an "absolute chaotic disaster."

Yahoo News reports that it obtained a recording of Obama's remarks during a call with 3,000 people who had served in his administration.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not mention Obama directly in her response to his remarks, saying that Trump's coronavirus response has been unprecedented and saved American lives.

Obama also reacted to the Justice Department dropping its criminal case against Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, saying he worried that the "basic understanding of rule of law is at risk."