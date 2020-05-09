Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens to feature light display for graduates

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Park District announced the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens (NCG) will be shining brightly over the next two months to celebrate local graduates.

NCG will congratulate the class of 2020 graduates by lighting up its facility with variety of colors to represent local school colors.

"Graduating is a big deal but we know ceremonies aren’t going to be the same," staff said. "To show our support and help make students smile, NCG will be lit in a specific schools’ colors on a select night."

A school, college or university will be featured each night and recognized on the marquee.

Lights will go on at dusk and stay on throughout the night to allow time for students and families to enjoy.

"Please play it safe in the parks and avoid big group gatherings," HGC said. "Remember! Illinois residents are required to wear a mask or face covering in public places."

The full schedule for the light displays is below.