New COVID-19 deaths reported in DeKalb, Whiteside counties

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The death toll from COVID-19 in the Rockford region topped 50 Saturday, as new deaths were confirmed in DeKalb and Whiteside counties.

The DeKalb County Health Department reported a resident in their 60s died from complications of the novel coronavirus. It is the county's second confirmed death from the virus.

In Whiteside County, the health department announced the death of a resident in their 80s. It is the county's eighth confirmed fatality.

In the nine county region, the death toll now sits at 51, with more than half of the deaths (26) coming from Winnebago County.

There are now 1,717 confirmed cases region-wide as of Saturday evening at 5:45 p.m. Statewide, the total number of cases surpassed 76,000.