Man indicted on various drug, gun charges

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- A grand jury indicted a man for various drug and gun related charges.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced 32-year-old Winston Wilbanks was indicted by a grand jury for armed habitual criminal, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

This stems from an incident April 27 when Winnebago County sheriff's deputies were on patrol and noticed a man with a firearm. Police said the man placed the gun inside a vehicle and attempted to walk away. Deputies tried detaining the man but police say he resisted.

Deputies searched the man and found various controlled substances with him.

Wilbanks' charges carry a sentence ranging between 4 to 30 years.