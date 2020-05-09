Lawns become new wedding venue in age of coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) -- Love in the age of coronavirus has moved to the lawn.

Couples having to scrap wedding plans due to COVID-19 restrictions have been tying the knot on lawns instead.

New York couple Danielle Cartaxo and Ryan Cignarella were supposed to get married in West Orange, New Jersey, at a venue with gorgeous views of the New York City skyline.

Rather than abandon their Easter weekend wedding, they headed outdoors instead. They found a stranger who offered them her lawn.

A couple in Muskego, Wisconsin, also recently turned to the yard for their big day. Kalee and Tim Gbur used their own lawn to say 'I do' and guests surprised them by standing on their street to celebrate.