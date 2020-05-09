Last surviving member of Rockford Peaches, Mary Pratt, has died

NBC (WREX) — Mary Pratt, known to be the last surviving member of the original Rockford Peaches has died at 101.

According to her nephew, Walter Pratt, she passed away on may 6th.

The Peaches were part of the inaugural All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The league and the team were the main focus of the 1992 film "A League of Their Own."

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1918, she went on to play five seasons with the peaches and the Kenosha comets.

Her resume included no-hitter and a 20-game winning season.

After she retired from baseball, she became a teacher and taught for 48 years in Massachusetts.