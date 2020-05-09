Illinois DCFS names new Chief of Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will have a new Chief of Staff effective July 1.



Jassen Strokosch has been the DCFS spokesman for just over a year. The Department's current Chief of Staff, Denice Murray, will retire at the end of June.

Last month, sources told the Capitol Bureau that Strokosch was being promoted. Emails obtained by the Bureau explain part of his transition into the new role.

Murray said she would step back and turn over administrative oversight effective May 4.

This transition has started during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, Strokosch says the Department's top priority is providing the greatest level of care to families during the pandemic.

"As I transition into the role of Chief of Staff, my focus will be to ensure we stay squarely focused on this immediate need without losing ground on the progress made over the past year rebuilding DCFS," Strokosch explained in an official statement to the Capitol Bureau. "Our staff on the front lines deserve steady leadership, and I’m grateful for the process Director Smith has put into place to ensure myself and every member of our DCFS staff can continue to focus on protecting Illinois’ children and creating brighter futures for families."

Strokosch says the Department plans to officially announce his promotion with stakeholders at a later date.