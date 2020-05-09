IL reports 2,325 new coronavirus cases, 111 more deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 2,325 new cases of coronavirus and 111 more deaths Saturday.

This brings the state's total number of positive cases to 76,085 in 98 counties. The age of the cases range from younger than one to older than 100 years old.

IDPH reported 3,349 deaths overall in the state related to coronavirus.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

Health officials processed 16,617 COVID-19 tests with a total now at 416,331.