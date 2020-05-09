Head of FDA in self-quarantine for two weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The head of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Hahn has placed himself in self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

This comes after coming in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The FDA has not disclosed the identity of the person who had tested positive.

An FDA spokeswoman said Hahn tested negative for the virus after he learned of the contact.

Word about Hahn comes one day after learning Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary has the coronavirus. Katie Miller is the second person who works at the White House known to test positive for the virus this week.

Hahn is also a member of the White House coronavirus task force.