Freeze Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…A freeze expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Through this Morning
* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.
&&