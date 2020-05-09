Freeze Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…A freeze expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east

central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Through this Morning

* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants

from the cold.

&&