Freeze Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 9:46 am
3:22 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Ogle IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…A freeze expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Through this Morning

* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.

&&

