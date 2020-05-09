Beloit apartment fire sends resident, officers to hospital

Courtesy: City of Beloit Fire Department

BELOIT (WREX) -- One person was injured after an apartment fire Saturday morning in Beloit.

Beloit Fire Department said it happened just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of W. Grand Ave.

Fire officials said the fire was at a multi-family apartment building.

Crews said one resident was taken to the hospital for their injuries. It's unknown of the extent of their injuries. Two Beloit Police Officers were also taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. One of the officers has been released from hospital. It's unknown the other officer's condition.

The building was evacuated and damage was contained to one unit.

The damage estimate and cause of the fire is unknown.