Winnebago County COVID-19 cases inch toward 1,000

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County inches closer to 1,000 COVID-19 cases as health officials report 66 new cases Friday.

Cases in Winnebago County sit at 852, according to the Winnebago County Health Department's daily report. The county has no new deaths to report over the past 24 hours. Twenty-six people have died of COVID-19 in the county.

The age group most impacted by COVID-19 continues to be people in the 20-29 age group. Fourteen of the county's 26 deaths are people 80 and over.

The following is a list of the 18 locations of concern in Winnebago County:

Alden Alma Nelson Manor

Amberwood Care Centre

Anam Care

The Atrium

East Bank Center

Forrest City Rehab and Nursing

Goldie B Floberg Center

Linconshire Place

Milestone

Peterson Meadows

River Bluff Nursing Home

Robert Webb Terrace

Rock River Health Care

Rockford Rescue Mission

Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus

St. Anne Ascension Living

Van Matre

Winnebago County Jail

Twenty-one people have recovered from COVID-19 in Winnebago County over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 193. As of Friday, 4,900 people have tested negative for COVID-19 and a total of 3,936 tests are pending. Testing has ramped up over the past couple of weeks after the county opened more testing centers at Crusader Community Health.