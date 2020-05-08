Walmart stabbing suspect indicted by grand jury

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A grand jury officially charged Ocyrus Jones, 27, with three felony counts of aggravated battery. Each charge could be punishable with two to five years in a state prison.

Jones appears in court on July 21 at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

On April 15, police responded to a call at the Walmart on Walton St where Jones stabbed two employees, according to authorities. Police said both employees received non-life threatening injuries.