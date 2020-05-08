Virus-hit Chicago jail runs out of home confinement gear

CHICAGO (AP) — The effort to get as many detainees out of Cook County Jail as quickly as possible during the coronavirus crisis has hit a snag because the sheriff's department has run out of electronic monitoring bracelets.

The sheriff's department said Thursday that the lack of bracelets will mean that defendants who might otherwise have been sent home will have to remain in jail.



Hundreds of detainees and staffers at the jail have already been infected by the virus.

Sheriff Tom Dart has urged the county's criminal justice system to come up with a process that would remove defendants from electronic monitoring after a certain period so that the bracelets could be used by other jail detainees.