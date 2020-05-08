Three properties damaged in Rockford garage fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three properties are damaged after an afternoon fire in Rockford.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, a detached garage caught fire in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue just after noon on Thursday.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in nearly 10 minutes, but the heat from the flames damaged two adjacent properties.

Officials say the fire appears to be accidental and are investigating further.



The total cost of damage is estimated at $15,000.