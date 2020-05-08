SwedishAmerican doctor: Kids should wear masks

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Dozens of U.S. children have been hospitalized with a serious inflammatory condition possibly linked with the coronavirus and first seen in Europe.

New York authorities announced Wednesday that 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. The advisory followed an alert earlier this week about 15 cases in New York City.

A few other U.S. children have been affected during the pandemic, including a 6-month-old infant in California diagnosed with COVID-19 and Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that causes swelling in blood vessels.

SwedishAmerican Pediatrician Dr. William Renk says kids should wear masks. Illinois guidelines say kids over the age of two must wear a face covering, even when social distancing is not possible.

"I think the main thing especially with younger children is that you don't turn your masks into choking hazard, so I would certainly avoid things that you tie in knots in the back," Dr. Renk said.

Doctors suggest parents let kids decorate their masks, and make sure the mask fits properly.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.