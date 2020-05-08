A Rockford man charged after police find drugs, stolen gun

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is in custody after police find drugs and a stolen weapon at his home.

Steven D. Morris, 45, of Rockford, was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Police say they received several complaints over the past couple of weeks about drug sales from a home in the 1600 Block of 9th Ave.

Authorities searched the home on Thursday where they found a handgun, which police say was stolen from Loves Park.

Morris is charged with possession of a stolen weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, delivery of meth, and two other felonies.

Morris is being held in a Winnebago County jail.