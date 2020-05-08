St. James Catholic School in Belvidere is set to close, family is heartbroken

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Students who attend the only Catholic school in Boone County won't be returning for another school year.

Church and school officials announced on Wednesday that St. James Catholic School in Belvidere will close after this year.

Letters were sent out to the parish saying the drop in enrollment along with low donations because of COVID-19 led to the closure.

The Peterson family has spent 15 years at St. James. They say the news couldn't be more heartbreaking. That's because their seventh grader can't follow in his brothers footsteps and graduate as a St. James Celtic.

The school has left lasting memories in the lives of its students for over 100 years.

Students like Cameron Peterson who says he will miss playing football at recess with all of his friends.

Students left school in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not knowing that would be the last time they would walk the halls.

"So the thoughts I have are I don't know what I am doing. I don't know what's happening because it was very sudden," said Cameron a seventh grader at St. James.

"A lot of our children, especially the younger ones, aren't getting the closure that they deserve. For them, it's hard to understand and grasp that they won't be able to see their beloved teachers anymore and be able to go to their beloved school anymore," said Rachel Paterson of Poplar Grove.

Fr. Brian Geary, pastor at St. James Catholic Church, says the parish contributes about $250,000 to the school every year. But COVID-19 hasn't allowed the community to gather to collect donations and with a low enrollment school cannot resume next year.

"A lot of people can't afford to give or make their weekly contributions to the Church," said Rachel. "What is really going to be heartbreaking outside of my son not being able to graduate from there is the staff. St. James has a phenomenal

staff especially the teachers."

The Peterson family now has to face the reality of enrolling at a different school for the fall.

"We want to know where he wants to go, where he feels comfortable going before making a decision," said Rachel.

"I'm hoping that I can get the same good education I got at St. James and still see all my friends, hangout with them and maybe they can all go to the same school as me," said Cameron.

Hoping to bring the same school spirit into the next school year, no matter where that is.

Many St. James parents and parish members did try to raise money for one more school year. But their donations still wasn't enough. Those donations will now go to a religious education program.