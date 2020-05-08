RU’S Jones, Cox named Regents’ athletes of year

RU’S Jones, Cox named Regents’ athletes of yearNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University held its "Reggie Awards" in a virtual manner this year, with baseball player Zack Jones and softball/basketball player Emily Cox earning Athlete of the Year honors.
Here's a look at the rest of the winners from the Regents' athletic programs.
Athletic Awards:
Male Athlete of the Year
· Zack Jones – Baseball
Female Athlete of the Year
· Emily Cox - Basketball and Softball
Male Breakout Player of the Year
· Christian Garcia – Baseball
Female Breakout Player of the Year
· Mikayla Seay – Softball
Male Freshman of the Year
· Francesco Martincig – Soccer
Female Freshman of the Year
· Amelia Harper – Soccer
Team MVPs
· Zack Jones - Baseball
· Brandon Emerick - Men's Basketball
· Emily Cox - Women's Basketball
· Antoine Callebaut - Men's Cross Country
· Kellie Frerichs - Women's Cross Country
· Kalan Miller - Football
· Ryan Munch - Men's Soccer
· Amelia Harper - Women's Soccer
· Rylee Klema - Softball
· Jose Padron Garcia - Men's Volleyball
· Della Crain - Women's Volleyball
Moment of the Year
· Zack Jones strikes out 16 batters over 7 innings in Rockford's 4-2 win against Bluffton.
Play of the Year
· Brandon Emerick goes the length of the court and ties the game with a layup as time expired to force overtime at Concordia Chicago
Game of the Year
· The men's basketball team erases a nine-point deficit over the final two and a half minutes, capped off by a Brandon Emerick game-tying triple with four seconds remaining to force overtime. Rockford went on to win the game 90-84.
Other Awards:
Margaret and Jack Oshita Awards (Presented to a senior student-athlete with the highest standard of team sportsmanship and spirit)
· Ryan Gillfillan - Men's Volleyball and Baseball
· Katlyn Fiorucci - Women's Basketball