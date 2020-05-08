 Skip to Content

RU’S Jones, Cox named Regents’ athletes of year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University held its "Reggie Awards" in a virtual manner this year, with baseball player Zack Jones and softball/basketball player Emily Cox earning Athlete of the Year honors.

Here's a look at the rest of the winners from the Regents' athletic programs.

Athletic Awards:

Male Athlete of the Year

·         Zack Jones – Baseball

Female Athlete of the Year

·         Emily Cox - Basketball and Softball

Male Breakout Player of the Year

·         Christian Garcia – Baseball

Female Breakout Player of the Year

·         Mikayla Seay – Softball

Male Freshman of the Year 

·         Francesco Martincig – Soccer

Female Freshman of the Year

·         Amelia Harper – Soccer

Team MVPs

·         Zack Jones - Baseball

·         Brandon Emerick - Men's Basketball

·         Emily Cox - Women's Basketball

·         Antoine Callebaut - Men's Cross Country

·         Kellie Frerichs - Women's Cross Country

·         Kalan Miller - Football

·         Ryan Munch - Men's Soccer

·         Amelia Harper - Women's Soccer

·         Rylee Klema - Softball

·         Jose Padron Garcia - Men's Volleyball

·         Della Crain - Women's Volleyball

Moment of the Year

·         Zack Jones strikes out 16 batters over 7 innings in Rockford's 4-2 win against Bluffton. 

Play of the Year

·         Brandon Emerick goes the length of the court and ties the game with a layup as time expired to force overtime at Concordia Chicago

Game of the Year

·         The men's basketball team erases a nine-point deficit over the final two and a half minutes, capped off by a Brandon Emerick game-tying triple with four seconds remaining to force overtime. Rockford went on to win the game 90-84. 

Other Awards:

Margaret and Jack Oshita Awards (Presented to a senior student-athlete with the highest standard of team sportsmanship and spirit)

·         Ryan Gillfillan - Men's Volleyball and Baseball

·         Katlyn Fiorucci - Women's Basketball

