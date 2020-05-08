RU’S Jones, Cox named Regents’ athletes of year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University held its "Reggie Awards" in a virtual manner this year, with baseball player Zack Jones and softball/basketball player Emily Cox earning Athlete of the Year honors.

Here's a look at the rest of the winners from the Regents' athletic programs.

Athletic Awards:

Male Athlete of the Year

· Zack Jones – Baseball

Female Athlete of the Year

· Emily Cox - Basketball and Softball

Male Breakout Player of the Year

· Christian Garcia – Baseball

Female Breakout Player of the Year

· Mikayla Seay – Softball

Male Freshman of the Year

· Francesco Martincig – Soccer

Female Freshman of the Year

· Amelia Harper – Soccer

Team MVPs

· Zack Jones - Baseball

· Brandon Emerick - Men's Basketball

· Emily Cox - Women's Basketball

· Antoine Callebaut - Men's Cross Country

· Kellie Frerichs - Women's Cross Country

· Kalan Miller - Football

· Ryan Munch - Men's Soccer

· Amelia Harper - Women's Soccer

· Rylee Klema - Softball

· Jose Padron Garcia - Men's Volleyball

· Della Crain - Women's Volleyball

Moment of the Year

· Zack Jones strikes out 16 batters over 7 innings in Rockford's 4-2 win against Bluffton.

Play of the Year

· Brandon Emerick goes the length of the court and ties the game with a layup as time expired to force overtime at Concordia Chicago

Game of the Year

· The men's basketball team erases a nine-point deficit over the final two and a half minutes, capped off by a Brandon Emerick game-tying triple with four seconds remaining to force overtime. Rockford went on to win the game 90-84.

Other Awards:

Margaret and Jack Oshita Awards (Presented to a senior student-athlete with the highest standard of team sportsmanship and spirit)

· Ryan Gillfillan - Men's Volleyball and Baseball

· Katlyn Fiorucci - Women's Basketball