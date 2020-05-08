Rockford man wanted on first degree murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is wanted in connection to a homicide earlier this week.



Darryl Lyles, 34, of Rockford, is wanted in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Clifton Totton, who was killed on Monday in the 1100 block of Benton St.

Rockford Police responded to a shots fired call in the area. When officers arrived, they learned a man, later identified as Totton, was being taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times.



Totton later died at the hospital from his injuries. An investigation led to Lyles being identified as the suspect.



A $5 million warrant is out for Lyles' arrest. Lyles is still at-large and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.