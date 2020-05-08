Belleville drive-in movie theater reopens with new rules

BELLEVILLE, Illinois (WREX) — Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater in Belleville Illinois reopens Friday, May 8.

Changes include a dropped admissions price of $10 per adult and half capacity with one car between each pole.

The concession stand will be closed to traffic, but a limited menu will be available on the patio.

The restrooms will be closed, but sanitized porta potties will be available.

Movie times for this weekend include:

Screen #1 - The Goonies (PG) at 8:15 pm

Screen #1 - Beetlejuice (PG) at 10:20 pm

Screen #2 - Grease (PG-13) at 8:15 pm

Screen #2 - Ferris Buehler's Day Off (PG-13) at 10:15 pm

To request a reserved parking spot, email skyviewdrivein@att.net

**An earlier version of this article stated Goetz Sky-Vu Drive In in Monroe, Wisconsin, opened May 8. Goetz Sky-Vu Drive is not open at this time.**