Meg’s Daily Grind at RVC closes its doors

Photo credit: Meg's Daily Grind

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 18 years, Meg's Daily Grind on the Rock Valley College campus has closed.

Meg's Daily Grind posted a photo on Facebook of the empty location as Meg and her crew finished cleaning the shop.

"It was a sad week this week," the post said. "We have loved our time at RVC and cherish all the relationships we have made. Thank you for all your love and support over the years RVC, we will miss you!"

The decision came at the end of January, according to co-owner Megan Erickson. The business was originally scheduled to close at the end of Rock Valley's semester which would be next week.

Branch owners said they wanted to focus on the other two locations on Perryville and Alpine and their coffee truck.

Rock Valley enrollment dropped over the past few years which played a part in the decision to close. While business didn't slow, Erickson said, they wanted to change the direction of their company.

All employees at the Rock Valley location knew of the closure and transitioned to the other locations.

Customers can still use the drive-thru at Meg's Daily Grind on Alpine and Perryville.