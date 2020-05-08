LIHEAP energy assistance open through June 30th

ROCKFORD (WREX) — LIHEAP, the energy assistance program from low-income residents, will stay open through June 30.



LIHEAP pays a benefit directly to utilities or energy vendors on behalf of eligible households or renters.



A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income for up to $1,51, a two-person household up to $2,114, a three-person household up to $2,666 and a family of four up to $3,219.



Any household that has not applied for assistance yet can apply as soon as possible. Applicants who already applied for LIHEAP since Oct. 1, 2019, and now have high utility bills that they are unable to pay, may re-apply before June 30.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, application appointments are currently made by phone only.



Residents can call the Community Action Agency Office at 844-710-6919 to secure a phone appointment for making an application. Documentation follow-up will be required and will be discussed at the phone interview. All benefits are based upon household income from all members in the household.