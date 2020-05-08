Illinois tests 20,000 people for the coronavirus in a day

CHICAGO (WREX) — Testing for the coronavirus continues to ramp up across Illinois.



For the first time, Illinois has reached 20,000 tests in a day, according to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.



Despite the struggles of testing for the virus, the governor says Illinois is among the best when it comes to testing.

"As of May 6, Illinois ranks second among the 10 most populous states in the number of tests completed per capita over the last 7 days, and Illinois is 5th among all 50 states in total tests completed since the beginning of this pandemic," said Gov. Pritzker during his daily press briefing on Friday.

There's now 244 public testing sites across the state, compared to the 112 on April 24. The governor will be announcing new locations next week, including in the Rockford area. The new testing sites will mean there will be 22 testing sites in the Rockford region.