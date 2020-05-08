ICU nurse shares her experience fighting COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's National Nurses Week which has healthcare workers speaking out about their experiences on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.



One of which is Ashley McCullough, a registered ICU nurse at Mercyhealth's Rockton campus.



McCullough says it's difficult to explain the full impact coronavirus has made on her life, but one of the biggest challenges is the effect of the no visitors policy on patients.



"I don't know if there are ever going to be words that truly describe what it's like. It's extremely new and different than what even just ICU nursing is, McCullough said.

"This is not what I want to keep doing, like the type of nursing, because no one should have to live through this and have to experience it."



McCullough says she hopes there will eventually be a vaccine for COVID-19.