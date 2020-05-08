Highland Community College names new president

FREEPORT (WREX) — Highland Community College will soon have a new president, and its someone from within.

The college board of trustees unanimously voted to name Chris Kuberski the college's new president on Thursday; Kuberski is the current Executive Vice President.

She will now enter contract negotiations with the Highland board chair.

President Tim Hood will retire at the end of June.



The board says Chris is the best candidate for the job. Her appointment is expected to be approved by the board on May 21.