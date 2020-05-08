Harlem School Board to give millions of dollars to local taxpayers

Photo Credit: Public Domain Pictures 461196 8/13/2019

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Harlem School District School Board will provide over $4.3 million to Harlem tax payers.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this tax reduction to our community during these challenging times," Superintendent Julie Morris said in a statement.

Under the Property Tax Relief Grant Program, the Harlem School District will return $4.3 million and receive $4.06 million from the state to offset costs.

The State of Illinois provided a $53.7 million grant to select school districts to provide property tax relief in local communities.

Harlem is one of 39 school districts to receive the grant. The district estimated the average savings could be around $185.

The Property Tax Relief Grant helps alleviate financial stress on local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and can be renewed for two years.

Harlem taxpayers will see the reduction on their May 2020 tax statements from the grant.

Taxes will also be lowered in the coming years as Harlem pays off debt and bonds related to the addition to Harlem High School in 1998.