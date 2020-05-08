Group recommends Randy Bukas as new Freeport City Manager

FREEPORT (WREX) — Interim City Manager Randy Bukas could soon officially become City Manager in Freeport.

The City of Freeport Manager Recruitment Committee announces that it is recommending to the Freeport City Council to offer the position of City Manager to Bukas. The group is made of Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller, the city council and three members of the public.

Bukas was appointed Interim City Manager on March 5 to replace Lowell Crow. The city did not say if Crow was fired or stepped down. Last fall, Crow was named a finalist for the position of City Manager in Salem, Virginia, but he ultimately decided to take his name out of consideration.

Bukas has served in the roles of Finance Director, Treasurer and Deputy City Manager for Freeport since September of 2017. The city says Bukas has been involved with all key projects in Freeport, including flood mitigation, a new water treatment plant and issues relating to COVID-19.

"His work so far, familiarity with the city, and rapport with the community weighed heavy on the decision," said 2nd Ward Alderman Peter McClanathan.

Freeport City Council will decide on whether to approve Bukas for the position at its meeting on Monday, May 18.