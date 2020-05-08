Grill fire leads to house fire in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Freeport Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 1700 block of South High Street that they say was caused by a grill on a porch.

Fire crews were called to the home just after 5:15 p.m. Friday night.

When they got there, crews say fire and smoke was coming from the back of the house. They say the fire started on the first floor porch, but spread inside the home.

Four people were inside at the time, but no one was hurt. The owner of the home was offered help from the Red Cross.

Fire crews say the fire was caused by a grill on the back porch.

"Please take a moment to remember grills should not be used on a deck or porch. They should not be used underneath covered patio, overhead porch or second floor deck," Fire Chief Bradley Liggett said in a Facebook post.