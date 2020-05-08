Frosty Friday night could provide one of the latest freezes in 20 years

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A late-season blast of chill is poised to visit the Stateline and could provide record-threatening cold temperatures.

The month of May has only brought six instances of below freezing temperatures since 2000. Saturday's upper 20s could tie for the second latest May freeze since the start of the 21st Century.

Frosty Friday:

Hopefully the middle 60s Thursday afternoon were enjoyed by all, because a complete 180 is ahead for Friday. Temperatures are generally in the upper 30s early Friday and wind chills have dropped into the 20s in some locations. Despite plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, highs only climb into the upper 40s as a late-season blast of chill moves overhead.

Highs Friday are only going to climb into the upper 40s.

Friday night freeze:

As northwesterly winds from earlier in the day Friday calm, temperatures are poised to drop quickly below freezing. Many spots are likely to approach record-breaking territory. The daily record low for May 9th is 27° in Rockford. While temperatures are probably going to drop into the upper 20s, the current record for Saturday's date looks safe.

Records could be threatened by early Saturday morning.

Be sure to cover any tender or sensitive vegetation before sunset Friday. If unable to cover plants, watering the area around them can also help slow how quickly the soil cools. Any potted plants should be brought inside before temperatures drop late Friday evening. The region-wide freeze warning should be allowed to expire Saturday morning at 7 o'clock as temperatures rise above freezing.

A freeze warning goes into effect area-wide at midnight Saturday.

Mixed weekend weather:

The weekend starts on a chilly note, but plenty of sunshine is going to allow for highs to get into the middle and upper 50s. High pressure is quick to scoot out of the Midwest by Saturday evening, allowing clouds to quickly fill in ahead of rain chances overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The first half of the weekend features sunny skies and "warmer" temperatures.

Mother's Day is going to bring rainy conditions to the region intermittently through the day. While the day doesn't look to be a total washout, precipitation chances linger through much of the evening hours as highs struggle to get much above 50°.