Friday Fun at Home – Field Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

This time of year, toward the end of school, normally features Field Day, a day filled with fun activities and exercise for kids. With school being moved to distance learning for at least the remainder of the school year, the classic field day experience is lost. You can check out some field day classics with Derek and Julian, and do them in conjunction with the OPEN National Field Day, which is a virtual field day with lots of events from which to choose. For more events and ideas from the OPEN National Field Day, check out the document below.