Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Mid 20s

possible in far northwest Illinois

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa

and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&