Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Mid 20s
possible in far northwest Illinois
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
