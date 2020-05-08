Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
…HARD FREEZE LIKELY TONIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT
Saturday. The Freeze Watch is no longer in effect.
* WHAT…A hard freeze.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Tonight.
* TEMPERATURE…Lows in the 20s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from
the cold.
