Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

…HARD FREEZE LIKELY TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT

Saturday. The Freeze Watch is no longer in effect.

* WHAT…A hard freeze.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east

central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Tonight.

* TEMPERATURE…Lows in the 20s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from

the cold.

&&