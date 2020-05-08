Donations needed for the Winnebago County COVID-19 response

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center released a new list of donation requests to assist its COVID-19 response:

Handmade face coverings

Toilet paper

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes

Hand soap

Cleaning spray

Feminine hygiene products

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Trash bags

New socks

New underwear

Body wash

Donations can be dropped off at the former Circuit City building which is now the COVID-19 Donation Center at 5460 E. State St. in Rockford.

Staff accept donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center asks for donations not to be dropped off outside of the donation hours.

Community members don't need to leave their car in order to donate. Volunteers grab donations straight from the car.

All donations will go to organizations helping Rockford's homeless population during the pandemic.