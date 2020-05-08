Donations needed for the Winnebago County COVID-19 response

Donations needed for the Winnebago County COVID-19 responseNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center released a new list of donation requests to assist its COVID-19 response:
- Handmade face coverings
- Toilet paper
- Hand sanitizer
- Disinfectant wipes
- Hand soap
- Cleaning spray
- Feminine hygiene products
- Toothbrush/toothpaste
- Trash bags
- New socks
- New underwear
- Body wash
Donations can be dropped off at the former Circuit City building which is now the COVID-19 Donation Center at 5460 E. State St. in Rockford.
Staff accept donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center asks for donations not to be dropped off outside of the donation hours.
Community members don't need to leave their car in order to donate. Volunteers grab donations straight from the car.
All donations will go to organizations helping Rockford's homeless population during the pandemic.